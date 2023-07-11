This year will be the 11th year of Farm Safety Week.

The campaign started in 2012 and, while there are signs that attitudes and behaviours are changing, this change is not coming fast enough – especially for those who have been affected by life-changing or life-ending incidents.

Unfortunately, we had 12 fatalities in 2022. Of the fatal farm workplace accidents, 59% (seven) were to persons aged 65 or older; 33% (four) were among persons aged 55 to 64 years and 8% (one) was in the 45- to 54-year-old category.

Occupation is now used for classification of workplace fatal accidents and one fatality occurred at an off-farm workplace.

Major causes associated with farm workplace fatalities to date in 2022 are farm vehicles and machinery 59% (seven); falls from heights and falling objects 33% (four) and slurry drowning 8% (one).

The focus on fatalities often masks the profound impact that life-changing injuries can have on farm families.

Survivors of accidents can find themselves in a hugely challenging situation, both for themselves and their families.

Just as farmers equip themselves with the best technology and the most efficient practices for their farm business, I would appeal to them to attach the same importance to farm safety.

It really should be a central plank of every farm’s approach to the raft of daily tasks that are carried out.

Very often what is done regularly can become mundane.

With that, there can be an increased risk that people’s attention is diverted from what is in front of them.

Our Farm Safety Week is an opportunity to participate in events and share knowledge with fellow farmers on how to reduce risk.

Among the topics that will be covered this year are life-changing injuries; working with livestock and protecting the public and long-term ill-health, including sun care.

The Farm Safety Foundation organises and funds this annual campaign and we have the support of more than 400 partners here in Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

I would encourage all farm families to bring some renewed focus to their own farm safety next week.