Forty new Massey Ferguson tractors ranging from 150-235hp have just been commissioned at Dublin Airport by Holden Plant Rentals Ltd.

Holden Plant Rentals Ltd has been awarded the tractor hire contract for Dublin Airport.

The contract is for 40 tractors, with the rental company recently completing the commissioning of the new fleet of Massey Fergusons, which range from 150hp to 235hp. The length of the contract hasn’t been disclosed.

The tractors will be used to run snow ploughs and brushes to clear the airport’s runways, if such weather conditions transpire.

Although supplied through Suir Garages Ltd in Waterford, it is understood the fleet of 40 tractors will be redistributed through the Irish Massey Ferguson dealer network in April.

This supply and maintenance contract was held by tractor dealer WR Shaw Ltd for the past 10 years.

Fleet management

The Kilkenny-based rental company claims to be the largest fleet management and vehicle rental company in Ireland.

With over 4,500 vehicles on its books, the company specialises in supplying semi-State companies, Government bodies and local authorities with its full fleet supply.

Managing director Paul Holden confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal: “The tractors are all of the same operational specification and will be operated by airport staff with contract drivers on standby.

“The Dublin Airport contract brings our tractor hire fleet to 185 units.

“We have other tractors working for companies such as Horse Racing Ireland, the HSE and local authorities.

“We have 65 full-time employees and also look after service contracts including that of 140 tractors for South Dublin County Council.”

Strong presence

The company has a strong presence in several of Ireland’s airports, even handling the complete fleet management for Shannon and Kerry airports.

Holden added: “All of the vehicles in the Kerry Airport fleet will be electric by the end of this year. AGCO has promised to deliver us with an all-electric 100hp MF prototype tractor late next year, which will be exciting to see.”

It’s understood the fleet of 40 tractors will be redistributed through the Irish Massey Ferguson dealer network in April.

The length of the contract hasn’t been disclosed.