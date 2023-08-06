The finals will now take place in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association has announced that the venue for its all-Ireland finals has been changed.

The finals had been due to take place on Monday 7 August at Cloone Show, Co Leitrim.

However, due to a high number of entries and continuous rainfall, it will now instead take place at the Midland and Western Showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon.

“Due to a massive entry of over 100 head and due to continuous rainfall in the past 24 hours, the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association has had to make the hard decision to move the all-Ireland finals from Cloone Show,” the association said in a statement.

“The finals will still go ahead this bank holiday Monday, but at the new location of the Midland and Western Showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon.”

Disappointed

Cloone Show committee chair Andy McGovern told the Irish Farmers Journal that he is disappointed with the move at such a late stage.

“As chair of the show committee, I want to express my sincere disappointment for making the decision at such a late stage,” he said.

McGovern said he would have totally understood the change in venue had the decision been taken a couple of days earlier, but instead the finals had been “pulled at the last minute”.

“The whole committee and the whole parish is disappointed,” he said.

Reorganised classes

The Cloone Show committee has reorganised the Angus cattle classes at Monday's show. The following classes now apply:

Class 78 - Best pedigree Angus female born before 1 August 2022.

Class 79 - Best pedigree Angus male born before 1 August 2022.

Class 80 - Best pedigree Angus male born between 1 August 2022 and 31 December 2022.

Class 81 - Best pedigree Angus female born between 1 August 2022 and 31 December 2022.

Class 82 - Best pedigree Angus male calf born in 2023.

Class 83 - Best pedigree Angus female calf born in 2023.

Entries of the above classes will be accepted on the day and will be free of charge.