There are four new faces from the IFA on the Bord Bia livestock board.

I see that there are four new faces from the IFA on the Bord Bia livestock board. Livestock chair Brendan Golden, sheep chair Kevin Comiskey, poultry chair Nigel Sweetnam and pig policy executive Sarah Hanley have all been approved by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to the board.

I also hear that there are some changes among the staff in the IFA.

Aine O’Connell is returning to her role as senior policy executive for dairy in January after maternity leave, while Karol Kissane will move to a new role as senior policy executive for farm business and renewable energy.

Shane Whelan is to take up the position of senior policy executive with responsibility for rural development. He will replace Denis Griffin who returned to a job in his native Kerry recently.