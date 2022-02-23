Bonus payments undert the Tesco Angus scheme in the UK have been amended.

While Aberdeen Angus cattle supplied to Tesco through Foyle Food Group will continue to receive a maximum 30p/kg bonus, changes to the eligibility criteria have come into effect.

The 30p/kg premium is now made up of four smaller financial incentives which must all be met to realise the maximum bonus payable.

Among the main changes, the 12p/kg bonus on steer and heifer carcase weights between 291kg and 360kg has been reduced to 6p/kg.

Cattle with a carcase weight from 270kg to 290kg and those from 361kg to 380kg will be paid a 3p/kg bonus, down from 7p/kg.

Recording

A 6p/kg bonus will now be paid for recording all antibiotic treatment use on cattle, an increase of 2p/kg.

The other main change sees the introduction of a 4p/kg bonus for using a pedigree Angus sire with Estimated Breeding Value (EBV) information.

Angus cattle sired by a bull without EBV data are still eligible under the scheme rules, although these animals will only receive a maximum bonus of 26p/l.

Finally, animals under 24 months of age will be paid a 14p/kg bonus, which is unchanged.

Only farm quality assured Angus-sired steers and heifers are eligible for the scheme.

Cattle must be slaughtered under 26 months, grazed for a minimum of six months and offered a 50% forage-based diet during non-grazing periods.

Base price will continue to match the English R4 price paid at Foyle’s plants in Britain.

