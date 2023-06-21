The Department has reminded tillage farmers of the changes to some investments from TAMS II, as well as the inclusion of new investments. Farmers who farm 15ha or greater of tillage crops can avail of the Tillage Capital Investment Scheme (TCIS), with both fodder beet and maize excluded, as the Department view these as fodder crops. Fertiliser spreaders and sprayers must now be GPS ready in order to be grant eligible, with the GPS control unit for these included as a sub-investment under the TCIS.

Flail mulchers, interrow cultivators, weather stations, beet cleaners, weighbridges and weigh pads have all been added to the TCIS, as well as pneumatic seed broadcasters, soil aerators and straw choppers for combines. A medley of potato-specific equipment for harvesting and storage has also been included. The potato-specific equipment is also listed under the Young Farmers Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS) and Women Farmers Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS), making them eligible for the higher 60% grant rate for qualifying parties.