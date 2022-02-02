It seems Munster Bovine’s Doreen Corridan has hit the ground running in her new role as CEO of the Cork-based AI station.

A few months in, she has already poached John Tobin from LIC to take up the role of sales and advisory manager.

Tobin was previously running the Irish breeding programme for LIC and his transfer to Munster is seen as an attempt by Doreen to win back the hearts, minds and, more importantly, the wallets of farmers who want good grass-based genetics, many of whom have migrated to LIC and Forge Genetics in recent years.

Meanwhile, Terry Dillon, who ran the breeding programme at Munster has stepped down. While the people team has changed, we’ll have to wait and see if the bull team does.