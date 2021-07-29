The board of Munster Bovine has confirmed the appointment of Dr Doreen Corridan to the role of chief executive officer of the Mallow-based farm services provider.

Corridan will take up her new role on Monday 23 August and will report to the board.

She has been the head of technical and on the senior management team of Munster Bovine since 2007.

Corridan and her team overhauled the milk recording reports, making them more user friendly and easier to identify cows for retention and breeding replacements from.

She has served as a board director with the National Cattle Breeding Centre Limited (NCBC) and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Strong connections

A qualified veterinary surgeon, Corridan has a PhD specialising in cattle reproduction. She is a native of Kerry and resides in Fedamore, Co Limerick, with her husband Tim and daughter Katie

Together, they breed pedigree Limousin cattle. She is also an active member of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society and is the chair of Limerick Show.

Welcoming Doreen to her new role, Munster Bovine chair Richard Hinchion said: “Doreen is extremely passionate about the growth and development of Munster Bovine for the benefit of its farmer customers and has developed excellent technical knowledge covering the company’s AI, milk recording and herd health services.

“She has also forged strong relationships with various stakeholders of Munster Bovine, along with a range of organisations within the agri sector.”