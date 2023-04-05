Did you know that Ireland’s forestry cover jumped from 11% to 18.27% last week?

Obviously not from a sudden rush of tree-planting – the Department still hasn’t got its house in order on that front – but rather from a fresh measurement of Ireland’s land use and a reclassification of how certain features are counted.

The report on the National Land Cover Map of Ireland 2018, published this week, contains the most detailed breakdown of what is on the surface of the country ever published, and some of the data in it is quite surprising.

But none more so than the figure for forestry.

The much higher level of detail in the measurements used in this map means land use can be accurately quantified down to a few metres squared, meaning features like hedgerows and treelines can be included.

The National Forest Inventory had given cover at 11%, while the EU-wide CORINE data series has put it as low as 9.5%. This new map of land cover, delivered through a partnership between the Ordinance Survey of Ireland (now Tailte Éireann) and the Environmental Protection Agency, puts the figure at 18.27%.

Looking across the differences between CORINE and this map, the jump in forestry is stark.

The map further breaks down forestry by type, and it is here that the amount of land under hedgerows and treelines becomes apparent, with those two accounting for more than 4%, or approximately 300,000ha of Ireland’s land.

This might all seem like good news for farmers – we already have a load more land under forestry and in hedgerows than previously thought, so there should be less pressure for more measures?

Unfortunately, that is not how things work. Farmers are only going to be given credit for improvements that they make. When processors say they need farmers to reduce emissions, they mean they need further, new, improvements in the environmental position of the farm.

Almost counter-intuitively, it would be better for Irish farm enterprises if Ireland were starting from a position where there was very little forestry cover. That, at least, would mean there would be more room for fresh measures.

As this new map shows, Ireland is in a much more environmentally healthy place than we were told it is. This great news. But it is unlikely to do anything to reduce the pressure on farmers to do more.

It is “no good deed goes unpunished” at a national level.