Farmer Waldina Martinez and her daughter show the group around El Retorno farm and their climate-smart coffee plantation in Colombia. Note the solar panels on the roof to help them become more self-sufficient in electricity.

It is easy to know from my Twitter feed that the world has been preparing for the COP26 climate summit in Scotland.

New facts on droughts, storms, fires and floods mix with old discussions on the role of agriculture: agriculture as the first casualty of climate change and agriculture as a cause of climate change.

Should we be pursuing technological solutions? Store more carbon in the soil? Plant more forests? Reduce the number of cows? Or give agriculture a “softer target” for emissions reductions instead?

In this debate, we often hear about the risk of carbon leakage.

That is: “if we produce less meat, then South America will produce more, at the expense of the rainforest. This will result in higher emissions, rather than less.” I hear this narrative in Ireland, I hear it in the Netherlands. And, I too, have written these very words on occasions.

At the El Retorno farm run by Waldina and Cesar Martinez show off the bicycle pump they built to visitors. Water is stored underground and pumped using this bicycle-operated device to help reduce their dependency on erratic rainfall.

But how do our South American friends look at this debate among themselves? Do they use similar arguments in their media? “If we produce less coffee, then Europe will try and produce more, and surely that can’t be good”? Or are they farming to a different beat?

To find out more, we connected with our Colombian lighthouse farm community for a virtual excursion in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Getting ready for climate change

We were shown around the village of Los Cerrillos, a farming community deep in the Andes that is piloting as one of a handful of climate-smart villages around the world. And that is no coincidence, because it finds itself at a climate change frontier.

Our local host, Jimmy, explains: “We used to have predictable seasons, with dry periods and wet spells. In recent years, the weather has gone crazy – one day it’s summer, the next day it is winter.”

Our lighthouse farm representative, Luis Ortega, explains how the Ecohabitats Foundation is helping the village adapt to this new reality.

Young people are trained to record daily rainfall rates, which help the institute of meteorology to make local weather forecasts.

Rainwater is harvested, using materials and technologies that are locally available. But what struck us most was that each farm has prepared its own climate adaptation plan.

One of these farms is El Retorno, a modest 0.5ha coffee farm, run by Waldina Martinez and her husband, Cesar.

Waldina explains how they have built underground water storage and a bicycle-operated water pump, to reduce their dependency on the erratic rainfall.

They have also installed solar panels to become more self-sufficient in electricity. They use coffee varieties that thrive in the shade between other crops and are therefore protected from the elements.

Indeed, our own research shows that these shaded coffee plantations deliver many benefits to local farmers.

Their yields may be lower, but they are more resilient to climate change and, on average, give a higher farm income.

Scaling out, scaling up, scaling deep

The Ecohabitats Foundation is now training farmers like Waldina and Cesar to advise farmers in other villages and regions. These include indigenous communities in the forests that are threatened with extinction.

Where previously their water was polluted with mercury and coliforms, the water-harvesting techniques piloted in Los Cerrillos are now rolled out to protect the health of the people and their crops.

In science, we call this multiplication of new innovations “scaling”. Where farmers inspire other farmers to follow suit, we call this “scaling out”. Where farmers inspire governments, businesses, or institutions to change their policies, we call this “scaling up”.

For example, our Colombian lighthouse community was asked to represent the farmer’s voice at a recent meeting of the World Business Council on Sustainable Development.

The third form of scaling is called “scaling deep”, where innovations change the narrative of societal debates. What do we mean by that?

‘As humankind, we have been here before’

Last month, Prof Vicky Ballester of Sao Paolo University treated our students to a lecture on land use change at the frontier of the Amazon rainforest.

I don’t think Europe’s past gives us Brazilians the right to continue our deforestation here

One of our Dutch students remorsefully reflected: “We deforested Europe 500 years ago, and now we are lecturing Brazil that, unlike us, they cannot use their forest resources...”

Vicky’s reply left us speechless: “I don’t think Europe’s past gives us Brazilians the right to continue our deforestation here. In fact, I don’t think we should look at this question as South Americans or as Europeans; we should look at it as humans, because we all share this one planet. When we look at the deforestation of the Amazon, we shouldn’t point fingers. Instead, we should say: As humankind, we have been here before, 500 years ago in Europe. What can we learn from past mistakes? And how can we do better this time?”

Shared learning

Now that makes for quite a change of narrative for COP26. And that is what the Global Network of Lighthouse Farms is about: shared learning of each other’s mistakes, shared learning of each other’s successes, new narratives that inspire us to come together and change for good.

In short

As COP26 takes place, the debate around carbon leakage will inevitably get a lot of conversation.

The people in the village of Los Cerrillos in Colombia are piloting a range of measures to help offset their increasingly less predictable weather patterns.

Rainwater is harvested, stored in underground tanks and dispersed using a bicycle-operated water pump.

The mistakes of the past should be acknowledged as such and the whole world needs to learn from these for the betterment of mankind.