The past eight years have been the warmest on record as a result of increasing greenhouse gas concentrations and accumulated heat in the earth’s atmosphere, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.
This year was remarkable for a series of heatwaves around the world, including here in Europe. However, in 2022 alone, extreme heatwaves, drought and devastating flooding have affected hundreds of millions of people and cost billions this year. This weather has implications for health and wellbeing, agriculture and food supplies, energy prices and demand, and natural ecosystems.
