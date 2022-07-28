West Cork Vintage Ploughing & Threshing Association has a major charity farming fundraiser coming up on Sunday 14 August. Some 25ac of silage and 6ac of barley will be cut with vintage and classic machinery at the event hosted on the O’Leary family farm at Castleview, Clonakilty.
Online sensation Farmer Phil and his father Derek will open the event which will also see a number of cattle auctioned for charity including in-calf Friesian heifers and a pedigree Angus heifer.
Three charities will benefit from the proceeds, the Irish Cancer Society, Marymount Hospice and Friends of Clonakilty Hospital Dementia Unit.
