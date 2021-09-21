A charity tractor run which took place in Stradbally, Co Waterford, on Sunday was a major success, attracting tractor enthusiasts from across the southeast and raising in the region of €4,000 for the Waterford city and county branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA).

/John Troy

Some 118 vehicles, which included tractors, vintage cars, members of the Waterford Scooter Club and two Gain Animal Nutrition trucks, were all seen in tow.

The number of participants nearly doubled since the last tractor run in 2019, which allowed organiser Billy Fitzgerald to enjoy the fruits of his labour.

Cian Manning from Waterford IWA told the Irish Farmers Journal: "All of Billy’s endeavours and hard work were matched by a phenomenal turnout of 118 vehicles."

Convoy

The convoy started its hour-long run at around 12pm and made its way towards the village square, on to Griffin’s Garage (Kilmacthomas) and returning to the very field in which it started in a 20km round trip.

"After a 12-month absence, there was great joy and an air of expectation. Volunteers busied themselves preparing refreshments for those participating in the run as guided by organiser Billy Fitzgerald," Manning said.

/John Troy

"Raffle tickets were on sale, with numerous prizes including motor oil donated by Eamon Clancy and John Campbell to Waterford Whisky from Waterford Distillery on Grattan Quay."

IWA Waterford service manager Caroline Lacey noted the growth and importance of the event in aiding the IWA to serve as many people as possible.

Stradbally, Co Waterford, tractor run. / John Troy

"The day’s event was a true demonstration of the community spirit of Stradbally and those in the agricultural community which saw a tractor for every four heads of the population of the village itself," she said.