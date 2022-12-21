It’s that time of the year when we can all be sure to encounter Willie Wonka and the Oompa Loompas on telly. Some people may know the Gene Wilder classic is based on a Roald Dahl book, but how many know there was a sequel to it?

Charlie McConalogue’s ascent to becoming Minister for Agriculture resembled Charlie Bucket’s story in the unlikely and bizarre chain of events that led to it.

Formerly Fianna Fáil’s agriculture spokesman, he had been overlooked when Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar selected their cabinet in June of 2020. Having been appointed as Minister of State in the Department of Justice, he was passed over for the agriculture job a second time, following Barry Cowen’s dismissal in July. Dara Calleary’s appointment meant the golden ticket to Agriculture House had again eluded the Donegal man.

Then August saw Calleary engulfed in the Golfgate controversy, leaving a vacancy in Kildare Street for the third time. At last, McConalogue’s hour had come.

It’s been a hectic two and a bit years since. CAP reform, Climate Action Plan sectoral targets, nitrates issues, Food Vision 2030, and an unprecedented hike in farm input costs.

McConalogue has had a full plate before you ever consider the forestry brief (which he has mostly passed on to Pippa Hackett) or fisheries (which he is very much in charge of; Donegal is more dependant economically on fishing than any other county).

It’s fair to say that farmers are divided in their opinon of his tenure. The latest Irish Farmers Journal farmer survey (sneak preview here folks, it’s hot off the presses) shows a continued increase in his support levels. Those viewing him positively have increased by seven points to 37%, while his negative rating has dropped by four points to 27%. In June, his positive rating was only 21%, while his negative rating was 43%.

And now begins the sequel. The Government reshuffle was so minimal it’s being dubbed the “weeshuffle”, so McConalogue’s reappointment is not really an endorsement of his past performance. Darragh O’Brien and Stephen Donnelly are regarded in many quarters as failed ministers, but also escaped the non-cull.

The Willie Wonka sequel is called Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator. Where will Charlie McConalogue now take Irish farming? The challenges ahead are significant, and elevators can go down as well as up.

This week’s Climate Action Plan is one of the hurdles.

He must somehow cut emissions from the cattle herd without imposing a mandatory cull. A voluntary cull by farmers will require compensation – a lot of it. That’s in addition to the funds needed to meet demand for ACRES places.

There’s nitrates, the derogation and banding, and fertiliser and animal remedy registers. If commodity prices fall but input prices stay high, income pressure will see farmers become more demanding and critical.

A little of Roald Dahl’s, or even Willy Wonka’s magic might be needed on the road ahead.