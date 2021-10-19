The Charolais breed led proceedings at this year's autumn Stirling bull sales, with prices averaging a massive £8,327. Up £1,700 on last year, it’s understood this is the highest average achieved by any breed at the sales.

This high average was met with a strong clearance of bulls, with 59 sold through the ring, an extra 16 on the year.

Of these 59 bulls sold, a massive 14 sold for five-figure sums to a top of 28,000gns.

Securing this top price along with the junior and overall breed championships was Balthayock Ranger from Major Walter. Homebred on both sides he is out of 2015 Royal Highland champion Balthayock Imp. Ranger was the pick of Vince Corbett of the Teme herd.

This topped a super day for the Balthayock team who sold another three five-figure bulls.

Next in line

Next in line at 25,000gns was the first-prizewinner Balthayock Rampage. Homebred on both sides again, this time the sire is Balthayock Ferdinand, who previously bred bulls to 50,000gns and 46,000gns. Rampage was secured by Oakchurch farms.

At 16,000gns, Major Walter sold Balthayock Nevada. This bull is the first bull offered for sale by the homebred Balthayock Nevada and has Ugie Echo on the dam’s side.

The last five-figure bull from Balthayock was Rory. This Gretnahouse Lunar son is out of a Balthayock Impression-bred dam.

Backing the judge’s decision, the second-top price of the day was 26,000gns, which was secured by the reserve junior and reserve overall champion Goldies Romeo.

Brought out by the well-known Goldie family, this son of Gretnahouse Herman is out of one of the herd’s best female lines and was the choice of Highfields Park Farm.

Also hitting the 16,000gns price tag was Elrick Rabbi from Mr Massie. Born April 2020, Rabbi is a son of Maerdy Gouverneur and out of a Thrunton Fearless-bred dam.

Messrs Drysdale of the Glenericht herd sold two of their bulls at 14,000gns and 12,000gns. The upper of these was Glenericht Ricksen. Homebred on both sides, his pedigree contains Fleets Vibrant and Maerdy Hwre.

Their second entry was Glen Ryder, which was homebred on both sides also, with Fleets Vibrant and Clyth Diplomat in this bull's back breeding.

Simmental trade

Simmental trade proved a lot trickier. Despite a strong yard of bulls on show, the same heights weren’t reached. While average rose by £372 to settle at £5,961, the clearance rate stood at a low 58%.

Some breeders did see highs, as prices rose to 18,000gns. Securing the top price was Auchorachan Landmark from Durno and sons.

Homebred on both sides, his backbreeding included Auchorachan Hercules and Sterling Herkules. Buying the sale topper was Druid Temple Farm.

Also performing very strong was the Stronach family's Islavale herd. They secured the overall championship and two five-figure prices.

Junior and overall champion Islavale Lennon 20.

Taking the overall championship was Islavale Lennon 20. This son of Irish-bred Curaheen Giant is out of a Ranfurly Confederate red dam. Coming out on top in the junior, the bull then sold for 7,000gns.

Top for the Islavale team was Islavale Lachlan 20, which hit the market at 12,500gns. This March 2020-born bull is a direct son of the previously mentioned Ranfurly Confederate, with Atlow Dixon on the dam’s side.

Intermediate champion Islavale Lord 20 hit the market at 10,000gns. This son of Corskie Highland 16 is out of a Ranfurly Confederate-bred dam.

These prices were coupled with a number of other high four-figure prices for the herd.