Charolais pedigree bulls and breeding females were highly sought after during the NI Charolais Club’s autumn show and sale in Swatragh Mart on Friday.

Prices reached a high point of 7,200gns on two occasions for prize-winning bulls, starting with Drumconnis Santiago from Co Tyrone breeder, John McGrath.

Born in May 2021 and sired by Sportsmans Monarch, Santiago also took home the title of supreme champion.

The junior champion, Brogher Senator also made 7,200gns. Bred by Trevor Phair, Co Fermanagh, this August 2021-born animal was sired by Whitecliffe James.

The reserve intermediate champion, Drumilly Samson, also saw a lot of buying interest. Bred by Jeremy Paynter, Co Armagh, Samson is sired by Invictus and realised 7,000gns.

Reserve supreme and female champion went to Loughriscourse Pippa from Co Down breeders Harry and Heather Heron. The animal sold for 6,700gns.

