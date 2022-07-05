After two years of show cancellations due to Covid-19, there was an electric atmosphere throughout the cattle hall and rings as stockmen and women from across the UK brought out quality cattle at the Royal Highland Show.

The Highland Hall, Edinburgh, saw just under 1,000 beef and dairy cattle pass through its doors this year. The beef cattle class had a strong showing from native breeds, including the largest class of Beef Shorthorns with 101 entries, Highlands with 80 and Aberdeen Angus with 77.

Meanwhile, the British Limousin class saw an increase with 92 entries, up from 85 in 2019 when the show was last run.

In the dairy section, the number of entries has increased to 121 – up from 114 in 2019.

Holstein and reserve overall dairy champion Logan Estate Jazz.

The Holstein class has shown a remarkable increase to become this year’s largest dairy class with 50 entries, up from 27 in 2019.

Interbreed champion

The interbreed champion of the 2022 show was Maerdy Morwr, a six-year-old son of Maerdy Dynamite. This senior stock bull from AJR Farms, Aberdeenshire, had won overall Charolais champion earlier in the week.

Reserve overall champion went to the Limousin champion, Pabo Procters, for AW Jenkinson. The three-year-old homebred bull is sired by Derrygullinane Kingbull, with the dam being Pabo Jympa.

Reserve interbreed and Limousin champion Pabo Procters.

The junior interbreed was won by another Limousin bull, Deveronvale Razzledazzle, bred by Graham Morrison, Banff, and now owned by Steven Wilson, of Impulsive Limousins. Reserve there was Steph Dick’s Aberdeen Angus heifer, Stephick Evora.

In the beef teams, it was the Limousin four that secured the champion ticket, with the Charolais team in reserve, with the Charolais also picking up the interbreed pairs champion. The Aberdeen Angus picked up the accolade for native best group of three.

The title of Aberdeen Angus champion was awarded to Stouphill Quorum, from the Allen family, Stouphill. The 2017-born cow was sired by Duncanziemere Jigsaw with her dam being Carlhurlie Quorom.

The British Blue champion was Solway View Kesha from Kevin Watret. The black-and-white, 2015-born cow was sired by homebred bull Solway View Firecracker, with her dam being Bringlee Evadine.

The British Simmental classes were judged by NI breeder Joe Wilson. He tapped out Islavale Lullaby from Reece and Andrew Simmers, Backmuir Farm, Keith, Banffshire, as his female champion and Simmental overall supreme champion.

British Simmental champion Islavale Lullaby.

The April 2020-born heifer was sired by Shacon Hannibal 16 and is out of Islavale Inspire GP 82.

A smaller entry of British Blonde cattle didn’t lack quality, with Brownhill Netta, from Thor Atkinson, tapped out as champion.

British Blonde champion, Brownhill Netta.

The 2017-born cow is sired by Hallfield Homer with her dam being Brownhill JO.

The Hereford champion was Spartan 1 Typhoon from Simon and Gemma Hartwright.

Hereford champion, Spartan 1 Typhoon.

This homebred 2020-born bull was sired by Solpll 1 Perfection, with the dam being Panmure1 Plum K19.

The Highland champion was Gusgurlach of Balmoral, from Queen Elizabeth’s Highland fold.

Highland champion, Gusgurlach of Balmoral.

He won the senior bull class earlier in the day for head stockman Dochy Ormingston.

The 2019-born bull is sired by Tomintoul of Glamis with his dam being Bhadair 44th of Balmoral.

Galloway champion Beauty 2431 of Romesbeoch.

The Galloway champion was Beauty 2431 of Romesbeoch, from the Ross family. The 2020-born black heifer was sired by Blackcraig Kodiak, with her dam being homebred Beauty 1437 of Romesbeoch.

Belted Galloway champion Tottingsworth Mary 1st.

Belted Galloway champion was Tottingworth Mary 1st, from J and S Wareham. The smart 2020-born black-and-white heifer was sired by Shelsheys Eros and is out of Tottingworth Mary.

Beef Shorthorn champion Blackbrook Heathermaid Rosa.

The beef Shorthorn championship saw the roan Blackbrook Heathermaid Rosa, from Andrew Thornber, tapped forward as overall champion. The 2021-born heifer was sired by Fearn Godfather, with her dam being Beautry Shuna Myrtle.

Salers champion Kaimburn Precious.

Salers champion went to senior heifer Kaimburn Precious from Edgerston Trading. The 2020-born heifer is sired by Cuil Marvin with the dam being homebred Kaimnurn Madonna.

Commercial champion 50 Shades of Grey.

The commercial cattle champion was Fifty Shades of Grey, from JCB Commercials. Gareth Corrie and family exhibited the Irish-bred heifer, which was sired by Ampertaine Elgin from a Limousin-cross dam.

Dairy

The overall champion in the dairy section was the Ayrshire champion, Hilltower Modern Marcy, a fourth-calver from the Lawrie family.

The Holstein champion was awarded to Logan Estate Jazz, from Brian Yates. The senior Holstein cow also took the reserve dairy championship.

Dairy Shorthorn champion Lisnamulligan Royal Kathleen 2.

The dairy Shorthorn champion was Lisnamulligan Royal Kathleen 2, winner of the second/third lactation class earlier in the day.

The Ayrshire breed also led the way in the junior interbreed contest, with the Davidsons’ Halmyre Urr Louise winning over the Lawries’ red-and-white champion Cuthill Towers Jackpot Bloom.

Irish genetics at the show

As always, there was a strong presence of Irish genetics among the prizewinners at show. Leading the Irish pack was Gareth Corrie, of JCB Commercials, with 50 Shades of Grey.

The heifer was bred by Derrick Forde, Corrandulla, Co Galway, and was sold at the Elite Commercial cattle sale in Stranorlar Mart last November for the top price of €8,600.

The female Hereford champion was the Irish-bred Gouldingpoll 1 Duchess 916. She was bred by Matt and Rita Goullding, sired by Gouldingpoll 1 Robust from Gouldingpoll1 Duchess 671. She sold for €5,900 back in 2019.

Irish genetics again featured in the Limousin champion and reserve overall champion, with Pabo Procter being sired by Irish-bred, Derrygullinane Kingbull.

The popular Kingbull was bred by renowned west of Ireland breeder and judge Gerry Walsh from Co Mayo.