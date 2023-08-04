Martin Ryan and the Ryan family from Thurles, Co Tipperary, scooped the overall Charolais champion at the 2022 FBD National Livestock Show with Goldstar Pepite. \ Alfie Shaw

The Charolais rings at Tullamore Show have always been packed tight with some of the finest Charolais cattle in the country, who are brought on display by some of the country’s best breeders.

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society (ICCS) has been holding its national show in Tullamore since 2019 and, this year, the Charolais classes are bursting at the seams with almost 200 cattle expected to parade around the two rings.

There are 22 Charolais classes and six national championships up for grabs across two rings at this year’s show, with judging set to kick off at 10am sharp.

Last year, the overall Charolais championship was won by the very impressive Goldstar Pepite with her nine-month-old bull calf at foot, which were exhibited by Martin Ryan and his family from Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Speaking exclusively to the Irish Farmers Journal, breed secretary for the ICCS said: “Tullamore [Show] is the highlight of the year. It’s where national titles are won and where various winners from all over the country come to compete against each other. There should be a tremendous display of Charolais cattle and it’s a wonderful opportunity for breeders to see what bulls are breeding well.”

Ireland is also hosting this year’s World Charolais Youth Conference, where 13 young Charolais enthusiasts from five different countries will be attending a week-long event visiting Charolais herds across the country.

The event will come to an end at Tullamore Show on Sunday 13 August.