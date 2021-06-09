Good weather sometimes spells tricky times for bull sales, as farmers turn to silage making and fieldwork instead of looking to the ringside.

But while the sun was shining in the west at the weekend, it didn’t stop the money being spent in Carrick-on-Shannon at the final bull sale of the season.

It has been a good spring for bull breeders, with high clearance rates at most sales.

Add a high percentage of home sales to this and the pedigree scene is looking positive.

Dairy farmers drove the demand for the traditional breeds, while a good commercial trade for cattle drove the continental scene.

There was a fear at the beginning of the year that losing the UK trade would have a big effect on bull sales and while we may not have seen the huge money for some bulls to go across the water, sale averages have been good and some bulls still managed to cross the water after completing the 40-day quarantine period.

Carrick had customers back around the ring for the first time this year last Saturday, which it helped the trade.

There were still some opting to bid and purchase online, but the vast majority of bulls were purchased ringside.

Local man Michael Kavanagh from Mohill, Co Leitrim, took home the top price of €4,050 for his May 2020-born Charolais bull.

By the Dovea Genetics sire Knockmoyle Loki and out of a Liscally Eti cow, Aislinne Rob has a five-star terminal index of €151 and a calving figure of 6.2%.

Next highest call went to Westmeath breeder John Farrell for his January 2020-born bull Glebewest Remington.

By Pirate and out of a Doonally New-bred cow, Remington has a four-star terminal index of €130 and a calving figure of 6.7%. He was knocked down at €3,600.

Sean Moreton sold his April 2020-born bull Sheafield Rocky for €3,250.

By Cavelands Fenian and out of a Lyonsdemense Tzar cow, Rocky has a five-star replacement index of €120, a five-star terminal index of €158 and a calving figure of 5%.

One of the youngest bulls in the sale made the next-highest price at €3,200. Thomas Mulligan’s Currycramp Rooney is by Pottlereagh Mark and out of a Goldstar Echo dam.

He has a five-star replacement index of €106 and a five-star terminal index of €135, with a calving figure of 5.4%.

The average price for the 22 Charolais bulls sold was €2,631/head.

Currycramp Roy from the Mulligan family sold for €3,000.

Limousins

The Mulligan family were also in the money in the Limousin section, taking home the top price in the small Limousin section for their bull Currycramp Roy.

By Grangeford JoJo and out of a Goldies Terence cow, Roy was knocked down at €3,000.

The Mulligan family also took home €2,700 for their April 2020-born Amperatine Magnum son, Currycramp Roger. The average price for the seven Limousin bulls sold was €2,242/head.

In the Angus section, Sligo man Declan Haran took home the top price of €3,300 for his March 2020-born bull Grove Ted. Ted is by Goulding Jumbo King and out of a Friarstown Ideal Pete cow.

Galway man John B Hynes was next in the money for his March 2020-born Haymount Warsmith bull out of a Lanigan Red Deep Canyon cow. He was knocked down at €2,500.

Geraldine Shanley got €2,200 for her May 2020-born Aughnamona Tiger Roll. Tiger Roll is by Carigrow Prince and out of a Drumcarbin Perfection cow.

The average price of the 13 Aberdeen Angus bulls sold was €1,946/head.