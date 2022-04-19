The Midland and Western Livestock Society held its April continental sale on Saturday, with a high of €5,850 reached for Darbefindav Sammy.

Bred by Thomas Battles, Boyle, the February 2021 bull was sired by Knockmoyle10 Loki ET from a Blelack Digger dam. There were a 42 bulls catalogued and 33 were presented for sale, with 24 of these going on to be sold to give a clearance rate of 73% for Charolais bulls, and a very healthy average of €2,997.

The strong sale was kickstarted by the first bull in to the ring Gallaway Rosco for Michael Kiernan. Sired by French bull Jaquard from a Bova Slyvain cow, he was knocked down at €4,200.

A price of €3,900 was paid for Coolembley Saint Kilda, sired by Fiston from a Gerard cow. He was bred by Martin Herity, Ballineden, Drumcliffe, Sligo.

Lot 28 Coolembley Saint Kilda.

Champion bull Limkiln Recardo 2, a son of Doonally New from a Pirate dam, was bred by Richard Hackett, Clonlara, Co Clare, and sold for €3,400

Matt Ryan, Drum, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, exhibited the reserve champion Kilvilcorris Ryan, sired by Invincible, which went on to sell for €2,700 in the sales ring. Matt also sold his second Bull Kilvilcorris Romeo, another son of Invincible for €3,100.

Only one Simmental bull was brought forward but failed to reach his reserve. In the Limousin section, of the 14 bulls catalogued, nine were present on the day with five of them going on to new homes. Top price went to Ohill Rocket for Patrick Beirne, Mohill. Sired by the popular easy-calving bull Ewdenvale Ivor from a Dartangan dam, he boasted a 2.5% calving difficulty and a five-star terminal index and was sold for €3,350. The five Limousin bulls sold to an average of €2,830.

Reserve champion Ballinascraw Samson sold for John Lynch, Ballinalee, Longford went on to sell for €3,000.

He was sired by a homebred Mullary Intrepid-sire bull.

Carrowreagh Redrum, a Bel Orient-sired bull exhibited by Patrick J Bruen, Elphin, Roscommmon went on to sell for €3,000.

Of the 29 bullls sold on the day, five were exported to Northern Ireland.