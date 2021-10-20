This Charolais bullock, born March 2021 and weighing 396kg, sold for £1,040 (€1,238).

Thursday evening saw Markethill Mart hold its autumn sale of Charolais-bred suckler calves, with 510 lots on offer.

While there was exceptional demand for male and heifer calves on the evening, the standout trade was for female animals with show calf potential.

This Charolais bullock, born March 2021 and weighing 392kg, sold for £1,030 (€1,227).

Heifers sold to a top price of £2,320 (€2,761) for the third-placed female calf which crossed the bridge at 324kg, followed by £1,740 (€2,071) paid for the reserve female calf weighing 328kg.

This Charolais bullock, born March 2021 and weighing 408kg, sold for £1,040 (€1,238).

Other standout lots saw heifers selling to £1,660 (€1,979) for a 408kg animal, followed by £1,180 (€1,404) for a 270kg animal.

Strong heifers around 400kg sold from 220p to 290p/kg (€2.61 to €3.45/kg), with lighter types making 250p to 437p/kg (€2.97 to €5.20/kg).

Male calves sold to a top price of £1,360 (€1,619) for a 398kg animal, which was tapped out as pre-show champion. This was followed by £1,280 (€1,523) paid for the reserve champion, a 416kg male with £1,250 (€1,488) paid for a 434kg lot.

This Charolais bullock, born March 2021 and weighing 350kg, sold for £890 (€1,059).

Strong male calves sold from 250p to 308p/kg (€2.97 to €3.67/kg), with lighter types making 250p to 350p/kg (€2.97 to €4.17p/kg).

Weekly store sale

On Saturday, Markethill held its weekly sale of store cattle and sucklers with 850 lots forwarded. In the heifer ring, 270 head sold in a solid trade. Good quality feeding types made 220p to 266p/kg (€2.61 to €3.16/kg) with a 510kg animals making £1,355 (€1,613).

This Charolais bullock, born April 2021 and weighing 416kg, sold for £1,280 (€1,524).

Topping the trade was a 720kg heifer selling for £1,705 (€2,029).

Bullocks sold from 220p to 243p/kg (€2.61 to €2.89/kg) for a 650kg animal at £1,585 (€1,886) with a top price per head of £1,585 (€1886) paid on a 652kg lot.

Suckler outfits sold to £1,900 (€2,262) for a Simmental cow and heifer calf with the general run of prices from £1,200 to £1,800 (€1,411 to €2,142).

This Charolais bullock, born January 2021 and weighing 396kg, sold for £930 (€1,107).

