The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) boycotted a charter of farmers rights meeting again last week over what it says is the Department of Agriculture's imposition of a delay in direct payments this autumn.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe, who represents the association on the charter, accused the Department of Agriculture of a failure of understanding as to how dependent farmers are on areas of natural constraint (ANC) and Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) payments.

"With incomes so tight across all sectors this year, farmers need ANC payments in September and BISS and related eco schemes and CRISS [Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability] payments in mid-October," he said.

Repayments

"Most farmers have structured repayments built around these dates that will fall due, with no payment to meet them this year.

"There is a non-acceptance within the Department of the reality that this will be a problem," he said.

Rushe said the charter is in place to prevent the Department passing its problems back to farmers in this way.

"We all understand the new payments system poses challenges, but the consequences of delaying payments won't affect the Department, just farmers," he concluded.