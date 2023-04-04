The Chawke Group consists of nine gastro pubs across the country. \ Donal O' leary

This spring, Chawke Group will be donating money raised from new-season spuds to the children's hospital in Crumlin, Co Dublin.

On Tuesday 4 March, the group's Bank Bar on College Green in Dublin will be collecting the first of the new-season spuds from Buddy's Farmer Market at Ballymun Industrial Estate.

These spuds are being dug on Vincent Thorne's farm in Sandylane, Rush, Co Dublin, on Tuesday morning before heading to the Bank Bar for chipping.

All money raised from the spuds will be going to the children's hospital and the Chawke Group will be writing the cheque to the hospital.

'Good news story'

Owner of Buddy's Farmer Market and Seed Potato Company in Ballymun Maurice Matthews said: "It's a good news story for everyone, it's a boost for the children's hospital and it's a boost for potato growers.

"The growers need more support, their business is in a bit of bother and we need to promote Irish spuds as much as we can," he said.

The spuds were put up for tender and the highest price was €425, which Chawke Group will match and donate to the hospital.

This is the equivalant of €20 per spud.

"These are the very first of Vincent's new-season spuds to be dug, it's almost like a brand new car to come into the parish," Matthews said.