Taking supreme interbreed championship in the beef section at Balmoral Show on Firday was Wednesday’s Angus champion, Woodvale Miss Annie U436.

This smashing two-year-old first-calver was bred and exhibited by the well-known Armour family who are regular showers in Northern Ireland.

Sired by the herd’s stock bull Oak Moor Mr Paul, her dam is from the Miss Annie line which was imported from Canada.

The supreme beef champion was shown alongside her heifer calf at foot, which judge John Elliot described as outstanding.

Taking the reserve overall spot was the Limousin champion Jalex Mya. Bred and exhibited by well-known stock man James Alexander, this was one of two champions he had in the interbreed championship, having secured commercial champion also on Thursday.

His powerful Limousin cow Mya was a daughter of former stock bull Bassingfield Hobama and was again shown alongside a stylish heifer calf at foot.

Finally, taking the honourable mention was the Hereford champion Solpoll 1 Starlet M19. Bred by the McMordie family, this made it a trio for the cows as this one was also shown with a calf at foot.

Junior interbreed

In the junior section, the overall champion title went to the Charolais bull Stranagone Reagan. This March 2020-born bull was bred and shown by Robert McWilliams and is out of a homebred sire also.

Junior interbreed champion Stranagone Reagan.

He pipped the commercial junior Voodoo Magic from to the post; Magic had to settle for reserve. This Limousin heifer born last October is sired by old favourite Limousin bull Ronick Hawk.

Dairy

In the dairy interbreed, top placing went the way of the Jersey breed with Potterswalls Excitation Glamour.

Bred by the Fleming family, this third-calver was described by judge Alan Trimbell as “super-balanced”. Classified EX92 as a third-calver, Glamour is calved 10 months and has a projected yield of 9,000kg.

Supreme dairy interbreed champion of this years @balmoralshow is the Jersey cow Potterswalls Excitation Glamour pic.twitter.com/5BXX2Xgtjx — FJ Pedigree (@FJ_Pedigree) September 24, 2021

Taking the reserve overall interbreed title was the Holstein champion Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose. This fifth-calver, classified EX96, has won a feast of awards over the years but it’s her first time securing the breed championship in Balmoral.

Holstein and reserve interbreed Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose.

Bred and exhibited by the McLean family, she calved back in January and is currently giving 52 litres per day off the back of a near 20,000kg lactation.

Honourable mention in the dairy interbreed went the way of the Ayrshire cow Denamore Clever Lassie. Brought out by Alan Irwin, this second-calver calved in January and is giving over 30l per day.