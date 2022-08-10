Taking place on Tuesday 13 September, the sale will include over 150 lots, featuring tractors, a combine, a forage harvester and various machinery and implements.

Cheffins is set to host a major machinery auction on behalf of contracting business Haywood Farms Ltd in Cambridgeshire, England.

Taking place on Tuesday 13 September, the sale will include over 150 lots, featuring tractors, a combine, a forage harvester and various machinery and implements.

Highlights of the sale include a 2022 John Deere 6195R with an estimate of €130,000- €142,000 (£110,000-£120,000), a 2016 John Deere 6195R, with an estimate of €59,000-€71,000 (£50,000 - £60,000), a 2011 John Deere 7530, with an estimate of €41,500-€47,000) (£35,000-£40,000), a 2009 Claas Jaguar 960 forage harvester, which is set to sell for €71,000-€83,000 (£60,000-£70,000) and a 1998 New Holland TX68 24ft cut combine harvester, with an estimate of €21,300-€23,700 (£18,000 -£20,000).

Also available will be trailers, muck spreaders, drills, sprayer, implements and other machinery.

Scott and Sarah Haywood from Haywood Farms commented: “We’re pleased to instruct Cheffins to facilitate our machinery sale with their wealth of knowledge and their experience in the industry we feel they will be able to sell our machinery to its full potential and we have the upmost faith in them to give us the best start to our farming career in New Zealand.”

Charles Wadsley, associate at Cheffins, said: “The catalogue for the Haywood Farms sale sees a diverse selection of well-maintained machinery and implements. With a shortage of quality second-hand agricultural machinery on the market, coupled with long lead times for new kit, we expect this sale to be of great interest for both farmers and dealers. Haywood Farms is a well-respected business, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to help them dispose of their machinery ahead of their move to New Zealand.”

The catalogue is now available on the Cheffins website: https://www.cheffins.co.uk/about/news/view,auction-sale-of-agricultural-tractors-combine-and-forage-harvesters-implements-and-machinery_960.htm

