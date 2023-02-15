Bushmills Seth, just one of nine Charolais bulls offered for sale by the Chestnutt family.

Victor and David Chestnutt will hold their annual sale of pedigree breeding bulls on Friday 17 February at Ballymena Mart, starting at 1:30pm.

Going under the hammer are nine Charolais, eight Aberdeen Angus and one British Blue bull. Among the Charolais bulls are three sons from herd sire, Crossane Oscar. Oscar himself is also being offered for sale along with bulls sired by Ellerton Independent.

Corlismore Superman.

Angus bulls are all bred from Lisduff Lad and have been successfully used to put dairy heifers in-calf. The herd’s Angus stock bull, Corlismore Superman is also entered for sale.

Clougher Rambo is a Blue bull and has also served cows this winter. All bulls are commercially reared. Contact David on 078-431 52743 or Victor on 077-109 40458.