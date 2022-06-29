The Chestnutt heifer on her rampage around Ballymoney. \ Annette Scott

During the dark days of COVID-19 restrictions, the immediate past president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), Victor Chestnutt, often lamented about the hours he spent each day on Zoom meetings.

He probably wished he was back in the office during a recent visit to Ballymoney Show.

I’m told the renowned Charolais breeder had brought one of his heifers to compete at the event. But the heifer had other ideas, and when Victor let down the trailer door she promptly took off for a tour of pristine gardens in the Co Antrim town.

Getting the heifer back required some ingenious thinking.

Victor brought his stock bull to the marauding beast, got a rope around her head, tied it to the bull, and the boss dragged her home.

Read more

Sammy seals the deal at €10,500 in Elphin