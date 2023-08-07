A five-year-old boy has died following an incident involving a quad bike in Co Kerry. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon, 5 August, on private property near Castlegregory, according to An Garda Síochána.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident on private property near Castlegregory, Co Kerry on Sunday afternoon, 5 August 2023.

“A child later passed away from his injuries. A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time,” gardaí added.

Privacy

“An Garda Síochána ask that the media give the family privacy at this time and report on this incident sensitively.

“No further information is being made available at this time,” gardaí said.