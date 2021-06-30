The most recent Chinese import figures show a continued increase in demand for all meat products.

Pigmeat is the preferred meat among Chinese consumers and with domestic production decimated by African swine fever (ASF) over the past couple of years, imports have plugged some of the gap in supply.

This has had a knock-on effect on beef and sheepmeat as well, though Chinese demand for these had already been on an upward curve over the past decade.

Analysis of trade volumes for the first five months of this year compared with 2019 give an idea of the extent of demand growth and how Irish farmers have indirectly benefited even though our meat trade with China is limited to pigmeat.

Beef

As Figure 1 shows, China’s beef imports for the first five months of this year were just under 1m tonnes, compared with 564,000t in the same period in 2019.

Brazil is the main supplier, accounting for 38% of China’s beef imports so far this year and the volume of 374,000t represents a threefold increase on the same period in 2019. When Argentina and Uruguay are added, South America accounts for almost two-thirds of all beef imported by China.

Australia is the only major supplier with less volume than in 2019. This is because a number of Australian factories have had their approval suspended and there have been political tensions between China and Australia for the past year over COVID-19.

Australian herd rebuilding following drought is also contributing to this. The most interesting development is the surge in beef imports from the US to 41,500t, a dramatic increase from the 2,900t imported in the same period in 2019.

Sheepmeat

One of the reasons why Irish and EU sheep producers have enjoyed record prices this year is the fact that China, not Europe, is now the main destination for New Zealand sheepmeat exports (Figure 2).

The first five months of this year show another record figure in excess of 131,000t, 21,000t more than two years ago.

Meanwhile, Australian volumes have stalled and are slightly lower than for the same period two years ago, with flock rebuilding and political difficulties again the reason.

Pigmeat

The surge in Chinese pigmeat imports to 1.9m tonnes for the first five months of 2021 is explained by ASF. This is one area where Irish exports have enjoyed success, with 35,500t of Irish pigmeat imported by China in the first five months of 2021, almost double the 17,500t for the same period in 2019.

Comment

Irish beef producers remain frustrated at being excluded from the Chinese market since May 2020 when a single atypical case of BSE was discovered.

That this was inconsequential was demonstrated by the recent restoration of Ireland’s negligible-risk BSE status.

It is also frustrating to watch the US, a country with which China has had a strained relationship, fill the void Ireland might have expected to take advantage of with the reduction of imports from Australia and uncertainty with Argentina.

There is a consolation prize in that the demand from China for 20% of the beef traded internationally is some protection for the European market from global supplies and it has also been a key driver of strong prices in South America.

This has also been the case for Irish sheep producers, who have never got to the point of approval, while the pigmeat sector is the one meat that has grown its presence in the Chinese market.