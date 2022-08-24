A flash survey in April by the European Chamber as part of its Business Confidence Survey 2022 found that one-third of respondents feel China’s attractiveness as a future investment destination has decreased.

China, with a market of 1.4bn consumers and a growing middle class population, has been a key growth engine for the global agri-food sector.

However, an increasingly politicised business environment and aggression towards Taiwan may take some of the shine of the market.

While the EU27 as a whole continues to run a trade deficit with China, Ireland is one of a few countries globally that runs a trade surplus with China.

Although food and drinks exports to China have declined since 2019, largely as a result of lower infant formula demand, it remains Ireland’s fourth largest agri-food export destination at €708m in 2021.

In the past month, China has undertaken its largest military exercise ever in the seas around Taiwan.

Growing tensions

Businesses are alert to the growing tensions and the risk of retaliatory economic sanctions from the west.

In the event of an invasion, multinational businesses, which withdrew en masse from Russia, would be faced with a stark choice. Fonterra, for example, announced in March that it was exiting its business in Russia established over 40 years ago.

It accounted for 1% of Fonterra’s annual exports in comparison to China which accounts for over 42% of Fonterra’s profits (EBITA). How would Fonterra, for example, respond in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan and what would be the impact on its business and indeed global dairy markets?

Political tensions on the rise

According to the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, business in China in 2021 became even more politicised compared to the previous year.

Half of the respondents reported that China’s business environment became more politicised in 2021

A flash survey in April by the European Chamber as part of its Business Confidence Survey 2022 found that one-third of respondents feel China’s attractiveness as a future investment destination has decreased, 7% are now reconsidering current or planned investments in China.

Half of the respondents reported that China’s business environment became more politicised in 2021.

Over one-fifth of respondents are now considering shifting current or planned investments out of China as a result of its more stringent COVID-19 restrictions. This is more than double the number recorded last year.

One-third view the Chinese market as having become less attractive as a future investment destination due to geopolitical tensions which are garnering more attention in boardrooms.

The European Chamber also reports that talent is not attracted to the market given the uncertainty of living and working in China.

European producers need to plan for risk

Commenting to the Irish Farmers Journal on the business environment, the European Chamber in China said: “As outlined in the European Chamber’s latest Business Confidence Survey, doing business in China has unfortunately become increasingly politicised in recent years, with European companies operating in the agricultural sector not immune to such developments.

“For instance, China’s trade attacks directed towards Lithuania – following the latter’s opening of a ‘Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania’ – saw China suspend the import of food products from Lithuania including veal.”

“In addition to this, members continue to face regulatory, and certification-related barriers when exporting to China, including as a result of blanket bans.

“One key concern is that, despite it being a member of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), China does not fully adhere to zoning/regionalisation principles when restricting the import of food products, particularly meat.

“In October 2020, for example, China restricted all imports of pork from Germany following the detection of a single case of African swine fever in German wild boar, something at odds with commitments it made during the 2019 EU-China Summit.”

The Chamber advised that when exporting to China, European agricultural producers need to be aware of the existence of such risks and plan accordingly.

Risks add to COVID-19 hit

Prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in China continue to impact on food import demand. Dairy import volumes were down 22% in June on the previous year, the fourth consecutive monthly year on year decrease according to Fonterra.

Commodity markets could be further challenged should geopolitical tensions increase and the use of sanctions increase.

Pascal Lamy, former director general of the World Trade Organization, has cautioned that a globalised China is less dangerous than a deglobalised China.

Yet for farmers and agri-food exporters, the Chinese market may come with much greater risk and less certain returns in the years ahead. Many businesses will seek to de-risk their reliance and exposure, agri-food is likely to be no different.

The extent to which this might impact on the world market and commodity prices is the real unknown.