Irish beef was among the commodities promoted on the trade mission. \ Donal O' Leary

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has concluded his trade mission to China, which focused on promoting Irish food exports and allowed Ireland to “strengthen partnerships” with Chinese customers in Shanghai.

During the Shanghai leg of the mission, Minister McConalogue participated in various activities showcasing Ireland's beef and pigmeat.

He highlighted the significant potential that the Chinese market holds for Irish products, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality food. He observed a growing appetite for safe, sustainable and top-quality food from Irish farmers.

Access issues

The Minister's meetings with his Chinese counterparts focused on addressing meat market access issues and these discussions will continue at a technical level in the following days.

“In-person engagement on market access issues is the most effective way to achieve positive results.

"I am pleased that discussions this week, both with my counterparts and at official level, will allow us to continue to make progress on these issues over the coming period,” he said.

Interest

Bord Bia CEO Jim O'Toole said: “Chinese customers showed a deep interest in the full range of sustainable Irish food products covered by the Origin Green programme.

“Given that this market has just reopened following pandemic restrictions, the high levels of engagement between Irish exporters and buyers is encouraging and assures me that business opportunities in China will continue to grow,” he said.

The Minister added: “I witnessed team Ireland in China in action, working tirelessly to deliver positive outcomes for Ireland, and their ongoing commitment to supporting Irish agri-food exports will play an important role in the sector’s efforts to fulfil their future growth ambitions in this market.”