Carrick Christmas Belles will feature lots from the Enniscrone and Clew Bay flocks, as well as the Brideswell and Carnaculla flocks as guests. \ MacGregor Photography

Carrick Christmas Belles

The Enniscrone and Clew Bay Texel flocks are set to join forces once again for their annual Christmas Belles sale held in the Midland and Western Livestock showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon on 28 December, with guest consignments from the Brideswell and Carnaculla flocks.

A total of 60 pedigree in-lamb ewes will be available, along with 20 Texel ewe lambs and 10 recipient ewes with ET lambs at foot. The service sire for the in-lamb ewes from the Enniscrone and Clew Bay flocks is Clara Fandango, Blessington champion 2022, who was purchased for €13,000. Similar to other years, the purchasers of the two highest price lots will be entitled to guest consignments at next year’s sale.

South of Ireland Bluefaced Leicesters

The South of Ireland Bluefaced Leicester group will host its winter female sale after the Christmas Belles sale is completed in Carrick. A total of 60 females will be offered; 57 ewe lambs and three in-lamb ewe hoggets.

A total of 57 ewe lambs and three in-lamb hoggets make up the South of Ireland Bluefaced Leicester catalogue. \ Mullagh Photography

There will be a mix of traditional and crossing-type sheep on offer, with top Irish and Scottish genetics in the bloodlines alongside some fantastic colouring and skins.

North Eastern Texel Twilight

On 29 December, the North Eastern Texel club is set to host its Texel Twilight sale in Carnaross Mart, Co Meath. Over 70 lots of in-lamb hoggets are being sold on the night. All service sires used at this year’s Twilight sale are sire-verified through DNA.

The North Eastern Texel Twilight sale is set to take place at Carnaross Mart on 29 December. \ Swarber Photography

The sale will also include a scanned twin embryo which will be auctioned off in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital, which has been put forward by the Clonard/Abbeyview Texel flock.

The dam of the embryo is a Haddo ewe KWJ1801561, purchased in Scotland,with the sire being the 42k Mullan Armani. The sale begins at 6pm with viewing from 5pm.

South East Texel stars

The South East Texel club will have its in-lamb shearling ewe and ewe lamb sale on 30 December, with the venue of choice being Tullow Mart.

With over 40 club members, some of the very best genetics will be available to purchase on the night.

As part of its commitment to help new breeders, the club will be hosting an information event on the night to help provide breeding and management advice to prospective Texel breeders. The sale kicks off at 6.30pm in the Carlow venue.