Last year, the Stealth Manufacturing team fabricated a 5,000-gallon tank for the Embrace FARM and Billy's Recovery Story at the "Christmas Tractors of Nenagh" event. \ Odhran Ducie

Christmas lights and decorations are a competitive game and we know the farmers of Ireland are ready to show off their farms in the best light.

Whether you have got a festive Fendt, a decorated Deere or a massive Massey, we want to see your festive farm lights.

The best photos will feature in the Irish Farmers Journal and the overall winners will receive Irish Farmers Journal farm buckets packed full of goodies.

Remember to include all the details of who created your festive farm lights and where in the country you are.