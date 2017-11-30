Sign in to your account
Christmas tree harvest begins with 600,000 to harvest

By on
The Irish Christmas Tree Growers launch their #LoveaRealTree Campaign, as the Christmas tree harvest begins in earnest for the season.
This year the Irish Christmas Tree Growers are encouraging everyone to choose an Irish-grown tree by looking for the 'Love a Real Tree' label.

This year the Irish Christmas Tree Growers are encouraging everyone to choose an Irish-grown tree by looking for the ‘Love a Real Tree’ label.

Over 600,000 Christmas trees are expected to be harvested in Ireland before the end of the year.

As part of the ‘Love a Real Tree’ campaign launched by the growers, this national labelling system will help consumers to support the local economy and find a tree that has been grown in Ireland with ease.

Over 80 Christmas tree growers from across the country are currently harvesting their seasonal crop.

The work has intensified this week with growers working to meet deadlines to ensure an adequate supply of trees in advance of Christmas.

Up to 400,000 trees are expected to be sold throughout Ireland and a further 200,000 will be exported to European markets, such as the UK, Germany and France.

Tony Johnston, chairman of the Irish Christmas Tree Growers said: “It can take between seven to 10 years before an Irish-grown Christmas tree is in peak condition and ready for harvesting.

“We are expecting an excellent harvest this year as growing conditions have been particularly good, trees are displaying a good colour so we are looking at an excellent 2017 crop.”

Ireland’s climate provides the ideal conditions for growing top-quality Christmas trees, the non-shed Nordmann Fir and Noble Fir are by far the most popular, according to the association.

The industry as a whole is worth an estimated €21m to the national economy annually.

