The residence hasn't been lived in for many years.

Situated 2.5km from the N21 Castleisland to Limerick road, a residential farm on circa 110 acres at Tullagubbeen, Co Kerry, has an excellent location, with beautiful views down over the town of Castleisland and the surrounding hinterland.

Extending in area to 110.85 acres (44.86ha), the lands are largely in one block and are separated by two local roads.

Listed for sale by private treaty with Stuart & Company Auctioneers & Valuers, the main block of land is located adjacent to the residence and farm buildings.

The good lands at the lower end of the holding are of very good quality and are currently in grass. They have been utilised for grazing and the production of hay and silage in recent years. Quality

Part of the lower block could be described as poorer agricultural land suitable for grazing. The remaining lands at the upper end of the holding are of poor quality agriculturally and over 40% of the farm has an NPWS designation.

However, with an increased focus on environmental measures in the latest CAP, lands such as this do have their own attractiveness in the current market.

The residential farm at Tulliegubeen extends to just over 110 acres.

The single-storey farm residence has a corrugated metal roof and the building requires renovation and refurbishment, as it hasn’t been lived in for a number of years.

An old-style farmhouse, it has two bedrooms, a kitchen/living room and bathroom. There is a lean-to shed to the side of the residence, with a fuel shed nearby and the house has both electricity and water connections.

The farm buildings require a significant level of repair and comprise of a combination of old farm outbuildings as well as some more modern structures, such as a cubicle house, slurry pit, silage slab and a cattle crush.

There are no entitlements included in this sale. This holding has been leased over the years and is being sold with vacant possession.

There is an AMV on this farm of €500,000.