Claas has added a new entry level Torion 530 model to its range of small articulated wheel loaders. The 530 is fitted with a Stage V 2.2l Yanmar four-cylinder engine which produces 46hp.

In terms of hydraulic performance, the system delivers 61l/min at 230 bar allowing a total tipping load capacity of 3,000kg. Maximum lift height of the parallel Z-kinematics mast to the bucket pivot point is 3.18m.

The larger Torion 535 and 639 models which are powered using a 2.1l Yanmar four-cylinder engine receive a power increase too and now churn out 74hp. A high-lift Z-kinematics option is also now optionally available but brings about a slight decrease in lift capacities of 200kg and 300kg respectively.

All models are equipped with a hydrostatic two-speed transmission, with the Torion 530 limited to 20km/h while the two larger models are capable of reaching 30km/h. Claas has said its latest models benefit from a redesigned cab with improved visibility and storage. As an option, the cab roof can be fitted with halogen work lights or up to eight LED 360° lighting package.