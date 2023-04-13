The Claas Group has appointed Jan-Hendrik Mohr as its new CEO.

Jan-Hendrik Mohr succeeds Thomas Böck as the new top man, having made the decision to step down and pursue new endeavours after more than 16 years with the company.

A graduate engineer, Jan-Hendrik Mohr has been with the Claas Group since 1984. He has also been a member of the group executive board since 2008 and is currently responsible for the company's combine division, which he will proceed with doing in a personal capacity.

Speaking on the appointment of Jan-Hendrik Mohr, chair of the supervisory board of the Claas Group Cathrina Claas-Mühlhäuser said: “He shaped the company during his many years in various management positions.

Successful

"Together with his colleagues in the group executive board and all employees, he will build on the successful work of his predecessor and lead Claas boldly into the future."

After four years as CEO, Thomas Böck said: "Since last summer, the desire has matured in me to take on new challenges after more than 16 years at Claas, including almost four years as CEO.

"Now is a good time for a change: Claas has emerged stronger from the various crises it's faced and is in a very strong position today.

"During my time as CEO, sales have risen to over €5bn. Despite the crises, we will achieve an excellent result this financial year. We have set the right course to lead Claas into a successful future."