Claas has recently turned out its 10,000th in-house-manufactured EQ stepless transmission, which it first introduced in 2015.

The German manufacturer has been offering it as its CVT option since then, in its Arion 500 and Arion 600 Cmatic tractor series.

The mechanical-hydraulic power-split transmission is characterised by its two mechanical driving ranges.

The unit can be broken down into two sections. The first is the front housing which contains the mechanical side of the box, while the second is the hydrostatic module.

All of the transmission is built in-house except for the housings. Two variations are offered – the EQ 200 and the EQ 220, with the latter used in the 660 Cmatic only.

The EQ 200 has one clutch, while the EQ 220 has two clutches. It’s believed a larger stepless transmission is in development.

Manufacturing process

A big part of the manufacturing setup is the ‘zero-defect’ strategy. This is helped by a computer-guided assembly line, where cleanliness is impeccable.

Obviously, when you’re dealing with a transmission, the last thing you want is any metal filings or grit inside.

But to put Claas’s standard into perspective from our visit, cleanliness is measured down to one micrometer, while a human hair is 17-180 micrometers wide. Once assembled, each transmission is tried and tested before being hooked up to a dynamometer.

Deutz now using Claas transmission

Claas and the SDF Group (Same Deutz-Fahr) have recently come to a strategic agreement for co-operation in the development of continuously variable drives for tractors. According to Claas, this co-operation is in the particular area of development of the EQ 200, EQ 220 and a larger continuously variable transmission which SDF is now using in TTV drive trains in its higher-horsepower tractors. It also sees a joint co-ordination of the engine-transmission management.

Claas Industrietechnik GmbH (CIT)

CIT in Paderborn is the division of the Claas group which is responsible for manufacturing the stepless transmissions, some axles and quite a bit of the hydraulic kits used in the Claas range. The 10.4ha (25.7 acre) site is home to 680 staff and is 70km away from Claas HQ at Harsweinkel.