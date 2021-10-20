Claas has said will be reshaping its stand concept while introducing fresh ideas and approaches for its product presentations to enable a new trade fair experience.

After the postponement of Agritechnica from November 2021 to 27 February to 5 March 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans for the major event are now in full swing.

Claas has just confirmed its attendance and announced initial details to feature a revamped trade show concept.

The German manufacturer will be one of an expected 2,000 exhibitors who will showcase components and machinery in 21 exhibition halls across 378,000 square meters of exhibition floor space.

Moving from Hall 13 to the Expo Pavilions, Claas said it will be reshaping its stand concept while introducing fresh ideas and approaches for its product presentations to enable a new trade fair experience.

Statement

The most recent announcement from John Deere came in the spring when it said it is extending its pause on trade fair presence and will not be attending the next Agritechnica show. No update has been issued from the manufacturer since.

Despite this, most other big name manufacturers are now registered for the 2022 event including AGCO, CNH, ARGO Tractors, Same Deutz-Fahr, McHale, Horsch, Amazone, Kubota, Kuhn, Kverneland, Lemken, Krone and Pöttinger.