Claas has replaced the existing Varipower transmission in the Scorpion 635, 732, 736, 741 and 1033 models with the new Varipower 2 twin motor.

Sourced from the Jaguar forager range, this compact drive unit comprises of two hydrostatic motors inside a compact housing which share a common shaft and swash plate. Both motors have a maximum swivel range of 23°, with both traction units controlled by a common distribution unit.

As before, the operator can select three driving ranges: 0-15km/h, 0-30km/h and 0-40km/h, while top speed is reached at a reduced engine speed.

Claas says the new drive transfers just as high torque to the wheels as the previous transmission. The new feature is that the housing oil is continuously extracted from the drive housing by a Venturi tube. Claas claims this significantly reduces churning losses when driving at speed for maximum efficiency and low fuel consumption.

The Scorprion 746 will continue to work with Varipower, as will the 756 and 960 work with Varipower Plus.

New cameras

New options for the range include the latest generation of Claas cameras.

These can be mounted at the rear and on the telescopic arm or hitch frame and are housed inside a new holder for protection.

The image is transferred to a separate display in the cab, which switches automatically to the rear camera when reversing.

Integrated heating inside the camera housing prevents the lens from misting up or freezing when the weather is cold or wet.

A new four-digit counter is also available within easy reach of the joystick for manually counting load cycles.

Other new features include an LED flashing beacon, self-cancelling indicators and additional tyre options. The rear of the vehicle can now be accessed without tools.