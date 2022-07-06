Alongside the sale of AgBots, limited rental models will be available for Claas customers to get started with autonomous agricultural technology.

Claas has increased its involvement with AgXeed BV, having initially acquired a minority shareholding of the Dutch start-up robot manufacturer over a year ago. This news comes as Amazone announced that it has also become a partner of the start-up company, AgXeed.

With the follow-up investment, Claas says it secures further access to innovative technologies for autonomous agricultural machines.

In addition, a first distribution and service cooperation has been initiated with Claas Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH (CLAAS Distribution) based in Herzebrock-Clarholz, Germany. Following this, from Summer 2022 selected Claas dealers in Germany and Switzerland will become distribution and service partners of AgXeed. Alongside the sale of AgBots, rental models will also be available for customers to get started with autonomous agricultural technology.

Together with Claas and the other partners Amazone and Amathaon, AgXeed intends to further accelerate the development of efficient agricultural process solutions in the coming years.

AgXeed

AgXeed is designing autonomous field robots with diesel-electric drive, wheels or crawler tracks up to 154hp and standard three-point linkage, to assist farmers with a wide range of tasks.

The unit comes with a weight of 6t (without ballast) and optional crawler tracks with belt widths from 300mm to 910mm.

It features an adjustable track width, load-sensing hydraulics and a linkage with a lift capacity of up to 8t. An electric PTO, independent of the engine speed, and external high-voltage connections are also available.

The electric equipment includes all the technology required for hazard and obstacle detection, in addition to an RTK steering system.

After the 115kW (154hp) tracked version was presented in 2020, a three-wheeled AgBot for orchards and vineyards followed in 2021, which was recently joined by the four-wheeled AgBot, both of which are 55kW (74hp).

AgXeed is designing autonomous field robots with diesel-electric drive, wheels or crawler tracks up to 154hp and standard three-point linkage, to assist farmers with a wide range of tasks going forward.