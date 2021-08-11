Claas says wear costs have been reduced by increasing the use of components borrowed from the Jaguar pick-up and by reworking and strengthening bearings, intake panels and other parts.

Claas has re-engineered its Quadrant range of square balers, placing a focus on better bale shape and higher bale density. With Claas claiming the Quadrant is Germany’s top-selling square baler, the updated machines will be available for the 2022 season.

The highlight of the Quadrant Evolution is the new HD pick-up reel which features two cam tracks.

The German manufacturer says wear costs have been reduced by increasing the use of resilient components borrowed from the Jaguar pick-up and by reworking and strengthening bearings, intake panels and other parts. Claas says the result is smoother running with reduced noise levels.

The mechanically driven pick-up features five rows of tines and 18 double tines per row and has also been tweaked to increase throughput and further improve raking quality.

The extra row of tines allows the pick-up to rotate more slowly, while the speed of the Power Feeding System (PFS) roller has been increased. The feed roller has been given extra paddles which can be removed when harvesting long-stalked crops. The spring-mounted PFS feed roller compensates for uneven swaths, while the diameter of the pick-up main drive shaft has also been enlarged.

Bale chamber

The top section of the bale chamber, incorporating the top plate and side panels, has been redesigned and strengthened to produce a better bale shape and slightly higher bale density.

Factory-fitted side knives and deflectors reduce material build-up in the ram guide area when baling.

The manufacturer says that knives also help to produce a smooth side to the bale removing the impression left by the ram bearing channel. The speed of response of the automatic baling pressure control (ABPC) has also been increased and it is also more sensitive to twine tension or load in the intake area.

Hitching and handling

The Quadrant 5300 features a new front frame and headstock, while the Quadrant 5200 and 4200 only have a new hitch frame, providing additional hitching positions for drawbar eyes or K80.

The hydraulic stand of the new Quadrant is double-acting and built into the hitch frame. The hydraulic lines are fitted with Kennfix quick-release couplers as standard.

Modifications to the twine boxes include the twine guide swinging out and can be locked in position. This means that the twine can be threaded when standing beside machine without having to stretch too high. The twine brakes can be adjusted from the same standing position without needing tools.

A 10l hand-washing tank is now also provided as standard.

Terminal

Changes have been made to the electronic control panel which is accessed via Cemis 700, Cebis or any other IsoBus-compatible terminal. Just two working menus and three settings menus provide a better overview and quicker navigation.

In auto mode the machine capacity utilisation is displayed based on average bale weight and baling pressure. In addition, the driver can now monitor the oil temperatures and oil levels in the terminal at all times. With the optional Profi Cam 4 camera, the driver can also keep an eye on working areas such as the knotters, the bale chute or the entire area behind the tractor-baler combination when reversing.