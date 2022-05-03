Claas has announced that it will discontinuing the production of forage wagons at the end of the 2022

Claas has announced that is has decided to discontinue the production of its forage wagons at the end of the 2022 season.

The manufacturer said the method is becoming less important than the forage harvester, and is looking to free up assembly capacity to produce more of its Orbis range of maize headers at the Bad Saulgau facility in Germany.

“It is evident that the self-loading wagon harvesting method is becoming progressively less important than the forage harvester, and that unit sales are continuing to decline globally. This means the loader wagon segment is evolving even more than before into a shrinking niche market sector with a regional focus,” the manufacturer said.

Despite this, the supply of spare parts and customer service for the Cargos wagon series will continue to be offered. This announcement comes as Claas is expanding and upgrading the manufacturing facility, with the project to cost €40m over the next few years. Claas said it will also be expanding and modernising its range of mowers, tedders, swathers and balers with many new products to come over the next few years.