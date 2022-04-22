Every two years, the Farm Machine Awards take place, presented by a jury of international agricultural and agricultural engineering journalists.

Usually, these awards are announced at Agritechnica, but due to the cancellation of this year's event, the German Landwirtschaftsverlag (DLV) decided on a digital award, with the jury presenting the new Claas Trion with an award in the combine harvester category.

The Trion was first presented and launched in Europe in the summer of 2021, with a 20-model range.

From the 258hp five-walker to the 435hp hybrid combine with twin rotors, almost all models can be equipped with Terra Trac crawler tracks, belt inclined conveyors, Montana chassis slope compensation or various expansion stages of the CEMOS driver assistance system.

Rarely before have farmers and contractors from all the important growing regions in the world been so central to a new machine development

Jan-Hendrik Mohr, who is responsible for the grain harvesting business area on the Claas Group executive board, said: “Rarely before have farmers and contractors from all the important growing regions in the world been so central to a new machine development as with the TRION.

"As a result, we can now cover an equipment range from low-spec to high-spec from 258hp, which gives customers the opportunity to catch up technologically with the Lexion, or to use a simple machine without a lot of electronics to suit their business.”

Series production of the Trion started in February, on the new combine harvester assembly line at the Harsewinkel headquarters, which was completely revamped just a few months ago.