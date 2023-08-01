The Axos 230 and 240 models offer 93hp and 103hp.

At a recent press event held near the Claas combine and Xerion production facility in Harsewinkel, Germany, Claas unveiled two new compact Axos tractor models.

Fitting below the Arion 400 range, the Axos 230 and 240 models are well suited to small livestock and mixed farms.

Models offer 92hp and 103hp with respective torque figures max out at 366Nm and 406Nm.

Specification includes a five-speed powershift transmission, a gross weight of 6t, the accommodation of 34in rear wheels, a flat cab floor and an overall height of 2.62m.

Power for both models comes from a four-cylinder, 3.6l turbo engine from FPT. Tank capacities for fuel and AdBlue are 105l and 10l.

The five speed 40km/h transmission offers 30 forward and 15 reverse gears, all navigated through using a short gear lever for car like shifting.

The cab is spacious with a simple control layout.

A clutch button is also placed at the rear of the gear lever to eliminate the use of the clutch pedal. The Twinshift feature, which increases tractive power by 20% at the press of a button and the electrohydraulic Revershift clutch-less reverser, are fitted standard. Smart Stop is a brake-to-clutch function, optionally available.

The Axos 230 and 240 both offer a rear lift capacity of 3,350kg and can both be paired with the manufacturers FL 80, FL 60 or FL 40 front loader ranges. Depending on customer preference a range of self-levelling and control options are available.

The open-centre hydraulic system produces a flowrate of 87l/min with three double-acting spools.

The car-like gear lever has a built-in clutch button.

This can be optionally increased to 114l/min with four spools and the further option of an electrohydraulic operating system instead of mechanical levers.

An air seat and air conditioning can be optioned.