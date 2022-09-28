When machinery followers look at Claas tractors, most will think of Renault Agriculture, and Claas’s acquisition of the French tractor brand which took place in back in 2003. However, the German manufacturer’s history with tractors dates back almost a lifetime prior to this.
This year marks the 25th anniversary since the official launch of the Xerion tractor range, a concept developed by August Claas some 65 years ago. In 1957, he developed and marketed the Huckepack tool carrier tractor, designed to carry a range of tools and implements. It was a self-propelled combine harvester which could be converted into an implement carrier once the harvest was over. However, production was short-lived, ending in 1960.
