The Department is asking those that sent any documentation by email to upload it via agfood.ie to avoid any payment delays. / Donal O'Leary

The deadline for submitting payment claims under the Multi-Species Sward Measure and the Red Clover Silage Measure has been extended to 11.59pm on Wednesday 4 October.

The deadline had been set as 11.59pm on Friday 29 September, but has since been extended due to an issue with the IT claims system.

The Department released the notification on Friday evening to Farm Advisory System (FAS) advisers.

It is asking those who emailed receipts to the Department due to the IT issues to upload these via agfood.ie to avoid any delay in processing payments.

It stated: “Where invoices / seed labels or other documentation were sent to the Multi-Species Sward Measure / Red Clover Silage Measure mailbox, can you please upload these to Agfood.ie to prevent any delays in processing claims.

"Claims should be uploaded to Agschemes – Application for payment.”

It also apologised for any inconvenience caused.

ACRES scorecards

Friday 29 September also marks the final day for FAS advisers to submit scorecards under ACRES. This task is the responsibility of approved FAS advisers - farmers do not have access to these scorecards.