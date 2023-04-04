Rose Murphy with her second prizewinner and the highest price bull in the sale, Clara Utrecht 119 that sold for €4,800. \ Shanon Kinahan

On Saturday 1 April, the newly formed Munster Angus Breeders Group held its first premier sale in GVM Mart, Kilmallock, which saw a strong buyer base around the ring and plenty of online activity to support the trade.

As on-farm sales continue to be strong, 27 out of the 37 bulls catalogued were presented for sale on the day. There was a 100% clearance rate with the 27 bulls selling to an average price of €3,525.

The highest price of the day came when auctioneer Denis Barrett’s hammer fell for Dan and Rose Murphy’s Clara Utrecht 119.

Denis Twomey and Brendan Walsh with the champion bull, Tubridmore Up Lazy River that sold for €4,500. \ Shanon Kinahan

Rose and Anna Murphy with Clara Uttoxer that sold for €4,100. \ Shanon Kinahan

The Millstreet, Co Cork breeders’ December 2021-born bull was sired by Millah Murrah Klooney K42 and placed second to the champion in the pre-sale show, which was judged by Peter O’Connell from the Raceview Simmental Herd.

Out of a HF Rebel 53Y dam and boasting five stars with a calving ease of just 1%, the stylish young bull sold for €4,800.

The Murphys’ success continued as their December 2021-born bull, Clara Uttoxer who was sired by HF Alcatraz 60F out of a Nightingale Proud Jake G405-sired dam sold for €4,100.

Joe and Timmy Hennessy with their third prizewinning bull, Knockeevan Valentine that sold for €4,300. \ Shanon Kinahan

Anna, Rose and Jack Murphy with Rose's nephew Jack Goulding with Clara Utrecht 119 that sold for €4,800, Clara Urraco that sold for €3,500 and Clara Uttoxer that sold for €4,100. \ Shanon Kinahan

Finally, their third entry of the day, Clara Urraco sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg N630 out of a Sav Net Worth 4200 sold for €3,500.

The champion bull of the day secured the second highest price in the sale for Farran, Co Kerry breeder Denis Twomey. Tubridmore Up Lazy River, a December 2021-born bull was sired by Intelagri Matteo ET out of a Blelack Egotist K513 dam.

With a replacement index of €163 and a terminal index of €119, the five-star bull sold for €4,500. Third prizewinner Beryl U6 from the herd of Gerard Hogan, Kilfeacle, Co Tipperary, sold for the third highest price of the day, at €4,400.

The October 2021-born bull was sired by Lavally Prince out of a Beryl Jamey ET dam with sires such as Mogeely Lord Harrow M191, Bohey Jasper and Young Dale Monarch all lining up his pedigree.

The Clonmel, Co Tipperary father-and-son duo of Joseph and Timmy Hennessy brought forward the January 2022-born Knockeevan Valentine for sale.

The third prizewinning bull was sired by Rosemead Karona J957 out of a Bon Lea Emperor K079 dam and sold for €4,300 on the day.

All of the bulls presented for sale were exhibitor-bred, met the new dairy calf scheme stockbull criteria, were genomic tested, pre-inspected and fertility-tested.