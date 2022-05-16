Gardaí responded to the road traffic accident shortly before 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

A farmer in Co Clare was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after a tractor he was driving struck a pole and overturned, gardaí have confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the road traffic accident near Kilkee, Co Clare, shortly before 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment, according to gardaí.

The incident occurred near Knocknagaroon on the Loop Head peninsula in west Co Clare.

Clare County Fire and Rescue Service crews also responded to the scene where an air ambulance, the Irish Community Air Ambulance (ICAA), was called to airlift the injured man to hospital.

The man is understood to remain in the care of University Hospital Limerick on Monday.

Gardaí in Kilrush, Co Clare, say they are investigating the incident.