The Burrenbeo Trust is now inviting expressions of interest from farmers to join the initiative. / Donal O' Leary

Farmers based in Co Clare who want to make more space for nature on their farms will be financially supported to do so as part of phase two of the Hare’s Corner initiative.

If successful, applicants to the project will be supported in carrying out biodiversity actions, such as the creation of a pond for wildlife, planting of a mini-woodland, planting of a native orchard and preparing a farm plan for nature with the help of an ecologist.

The initiative, co-ordinated by the Burrenbeo Trust, a local landscape charity, is funded by the Department of Agriculture through the European Innovation Partnerships (EIP) initiative, EU Recovery Instrument Funding, Clare County Council (CCC) and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

The Burrenbeo Trust is now inviting expressions of interest from farmers, landowners and community groups across Co Clare who want to participate and it says that funding will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to some basic selection criteria.

The phase two call for applications is now open and will close on 5 June 2022. Further information on the project and applications can be made here.

Funding provided

Participation in the Hare’s Corner initiative comes at no cost to the farmer and assistance with site assessments, training and costs towards materials and works is provided through the project.

Inspired by the term 'the hare’s corner', an old farming expression for an awkward section of a field which wasn’t intensively farmed and so was left to nature, the project aims to help Clare farmers create similar pocket-sized habitats which will be beneficial for wildlife.

A pilot phase of the project was launched in September 2021 and has resulted in the creation of 38 new mini-woodlands.

Some 7,200 native trees have been planted, including the endangered Burren pine, and some 43 orchards and 30 ponds have been created for wildlife in various locations across Co Clare.

Enhancing existing habitats

In addition to woodlands, orchards and ponds, a new measure called plan for nature has been added to the phase two call, in response to many landowners seeking advice on pre-existing habitats on their land and how to enhance them.

Field technical officer with the Burrenbeo Trust Karen van Dorp said: “The Hare’s Corner is designed to be a simple, hassle-free way to support our farmers and landowners in taking actions for biodiversity and increasing our collective resilience against the effects of climate change.

“While the project is currently limited to Co Clare, we hope the success and learnings from the project will help us expand its scope to other counties in the future.”

Read more